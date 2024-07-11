3 apartments damaged in fire at McKaig Court Apartments

Troy firefighters from its shift 3 responded to a working structure fire at an apartment located within the McKaig Court Apartments on McKaig Avenue on Tuesday evening, June 9. Courtesy photo | Miami County Commissioner Ted Mercer Troy firefighters from its shift 3 responded to a working structure fire at an apartment located within the McKaig Court Apartments on McKaig Avenue on Tuesday evening, June 9. Courtesy photo | Miami County Commissioner Ted Mercer

By Sheryl Roadcap

TROY — Three apartments were damaged as a result of a small kitchen fire in one of the apartments within the McKaig Court Apartments on McKaig Avenue on Tuesday evening, June 9.

Dispatch received a report of a fire at McKaig Court Apartments at the 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday from a neighbor of the apartment that was on fire. Troy Assistant Fire Chief of Operations Wade Dexter said the fire was occurred when the resident of the apartment was cooking on the stove.

“The fire was under control within 10 minutes of crews being there,” Dexter said. “Everyone was out of the building when we arrived.”

The resident of the apartment where the fire started has been displaced because that apartment was completely destroyed and needs refurbished, he noted. One resident in the apartment above has also been displaced due to smoke damage from the fire. Also, a family in the apartment below was displaced due to water damage to their apartment from the response to the fire.

The American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist those who were displaced as a result of the fire at the property that is owned by McKnight McKaig Apartments LLC.

“That portion of the building contains 12 apartments, but only three were effected,” Dexter said.

No one, residents or first responders, was injured during the incident, he said.

Assisting Troy Fire were Tipp City, Piqua, and Ludlow Falls Fire Departments, as well as Troy Police; AES Ohio and CenterPoint Energy also responded to the scene.