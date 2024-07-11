Tickets available for Miami County in Bloom Garden Tour

A garden that is part of the 2024 Miami County in Bloom Garden Tour. Submitted photo | Miami County in Bloom Garden Tour A garden that is part of the 2024 Miami County in Bloom Garden Tour. Submitted photo | Miami County in Bloom Garden Tour

TROY — Tickets are available for the 10th Miami County in Bloom Garden Tour that is presented by the Miami County Master gardener volunteers.

“Enjoy the day touring six beautiful gardens located in Troy and Piqua,” said a press release from the Miami County in Bloom Garden Tour. “Our theme is ‘A Garden Is Music To The Earth!’ and live music will be featured at two of the gardens. You’ll see a variety of gardening styles including a whimsical outdoor gardening ‘man yard,’ formal gardens, and fun, casual spaces. You’re sure to find some interesting plants and great ideas for your own gardens! Each garden will also have local vendors on site sharing their creative talents and offering items for sale.”

Tickets can now be purchased at seven locations throughout Miami County, including: Treasures on High, Covington; Bodega-next to Coldwater Café, Tipp City; Lisa’s Perennials, between Troy and Covington; GeNell’s, Piqua; Patterson’s Flowers, West Milton; Chaney’s Nursery, Troy; The Ohio State University Extension Office, 510 W. Water St., Suite 250, Troy; or from any Miami County Master Gardener Volunteer.

Tickets are $15 for pre-sale, or $20 on the day of the tour. Children 10 and over must have a ticket.

For additional information, call the OSU Extension office at 937-440-3945.

“Check out our Facebook page: Miami County Master Gardeners Ohio,” said the release. “We look forward to seeing you at the Miami County in Bloom Garden Tour!“