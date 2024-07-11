Ohio’s Hospice to hold butterfly release

TROY — Ohio’s Hospice invites the community to its Celebrating Life’s Stories Butterfly Release to remember and honor loved ones on Saturday, Aug. 17, at 11 a.m., at Ohio’s Hospice 3230 N. County Road. 25A, Troy.

Registration will begin at 10:30 a.m.

“The butterfly release embodies our commitment to celebrating life’s stories,” said a Ohio’s Hospice press release. “This event not only provides a meaningful way for our community to remember loved ones, but also supports our mission of delivering superior care and superior services. We’re grateful for the continued participation and support of the community that allows us to bring comfort and supportive care to patients and families when they need it most.”

The butterfly release is a way to remember and honor special people who have touched our lives and who live on in our memories. At the conclusion of the event, participants will release butterflies in memory of their loved ones. Proceeds from the event benefit Ohio’s Hospice patient care and services. Ohio’s Hospice is grateful to the community for continued support of its mission.

Registration for the butterfly release is required. The cost is $20 for each butterfly. The deadline to register is July 31. To register, visit: www.OhiosHospice.org/OHMCButterfly24 or call 937-604-0495.

For sponsorship information or additional questions, please contact Sydney Munch at [email protected] or 937-604-0495.

Ohio’s Hospice is a mission-driven, not-for-profit hospice and palliative care provider serving throughout Ohio committed to a shared vision of strengthening and preserving community-based hospices. Members of Ohio’s Hospice share the values of serving each patient in an atmosphere of hospitality, respect and caring; attending to the social, physical and spiritual needs of each person we are privileged to serve; preserving and enhancing patient dignity; celebrating the life of each individual we serve; and reducing unnecessary suffering in the communities we serve.

Affiliates of Ohio’s Hospice now serve more than 60 Ohio counties with hospice, palliative and supportive care services.