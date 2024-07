Construction is underway on a new 60-foot by 120-foot sheep barn at the Miami County Fairgrounds, Thursday, July 11. The new barn’s location is right next to the old sheep barn. The Miami County Fair recently received grant funds from the State of Ohio Department of Development that is being given to all county and independent fairs in Ohio. Although the fair, set for Aug. 9-15, is about a month away, the new barn will be completed in time to house sheep exhibitors at the fair. Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today

