Troy Post 43 Legends 2025 try outs

To the editor:

Looking for ambitious and committed players for the Troy American Legion Post 43 Legends.

Try outs for the 2025 season will be held on July 23, 24, 31, and Aug. 1.

• Pitchers and catchers try outs will be from 5:30-7 p.m.;

• Infielders and outfielders try outs will be from 7:30-9 p.m.

Try outs for the team is open to 15-18 year olds at Duke Park, Legion Field, located at 1670 Troy Sidney Road, Troy.

Troy Legends is coached by OHSBCA Hall of Famer, Frosty Brown

It is a 58 year tradition of quality, championship baseball with reasonable fees and free winter indoor training center.

Frosty Brown

Troy