50th anniversary of 1st mile of paved trail in Troy celebrated

Brian O. Martin, Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission executive director, left to right, Miami County Commissioner Wade Westfall, Melissa Kleptz, The Troy Foundation executive director, MaryLynn Lodor, Miami Conservancy District general manager, Troy Mayor Robin Oda and Scott Myers, Miami County Park District executive director, unveil the new kiosk at the new seating area which overlooks the Great Miami River during the 50th anniversary commemoration of the first paved mile of the Great Miami River Recreation Trail. The event was held Friday afternoon, on Sept. 29, along the Great Miami River Recreation Trail at the Adams Street bridge in Troy. Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today

TROY — The first mile of paved trail constructed in the region 50 years ago was celebrated Friday, Sept. 29, along the Great Miami River Recreation Trail at the Adams Street bridge in Troy.

The event was hosted by the Miami Conservancy District (MCD), the city of Troy, Miami County Commissioners, and The Troy Foundation. Representatives from Bike Miami Valley, Miami County Park District, and the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission.

The community, elected officials, community leaders, and trail enthusiasts joined in celebrating the unveiling of a new kiosk commemorating the first mile of paved trail. The area where the event was at held the Great Miami River Recreation Trail, features at a new bike trail amenity of the kiosk and a new seating area overlooking the Great Miami River.

In 1973, the city of Troy, MCD, The Troy Foundation, and the Troy Beautification Committee, led by Troy resident Ms. Lucia Bravo, worked together to design, fund, and construct the off-street pedestrian and bicycle trail which started west of the Adams Street Bridge and ended at North Ridge Avenue, said a MCD press release. This section of trail is now part of the largest connected paved trail network in the United States.

The initial cost to build the first mile of trail was $11,287 dollars and was paid for by contributions from The Troy Foundation and the Troy City Beautification Committee. Trojan Asphalt of Troy was selected to construct the paved trail.

“The Troy Foundation is proud to have been a part of funding the first mile of trail in the region,” said Melissa Kleptz, executive director of The Troy Foundation, in the release. “Due to the leadership of Mrs. Lucia Bravo and the city of Troy recognizing the importance of ways for people to access and enjoy the river, we are able to celebrate a region wide trail system of over 350 connected miles.”

The new commemorative kiosk also features information on the current Miami Valley Trails system that includes the Great Miami River Recreation Trail and the Little Miami Scenic Trail, Creekside Trail, Simon Kenton Trail, Xenia Jamestown-Connector, Wright Brothers-Huffman Prairie Trail, Stillwater River Trail, Mad River Trail, Iron Horse Trail, and the Dayton-Kettering Connector, said the release.

“We support community efforts to create recreation and improve quality of life through access to MCD land which is providing multiple benefits to the region,” said MaryLynn Lodor, general manager of the MCD, in the release. “The first mile of trail was constructed on top of the levee in Troy, which is an integral part of the flood protection system keeping our region safe from devastating floods. The first mile of trail grew into the nation’s largest system of connected paved trails, and that’s worth celebrating.”

Troy Mayor Robin Oda spoke to thank MCD for their relationship and making projects such as this possible. Among other officials, Miami County Commissioner Wade Westfall also presented a proclamation commemorating the 50th anniversary of the first mile of the paved trail.

The MCD protects communities in southwest Ohio from flooding, preserves water through stewardship, and promotes the enjoyment of our waterways. For more information on MCD, visit www.mcdwater.org