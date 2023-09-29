Thursday Sports Roundup

TROY — The Troy boys soccer team got a 2-1 win over Northmont at Troy Memorial Stadium Thursday.

Bradyn Dillow scored both goals and Tyler Malott had one assist.

Samuel Westfall had 16 saves in goal.

Tippecanoe 3,

Alter 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe boys soccer team got a home win Thursday night.

Landon Haas had two goals and Caleb Ransom had one.

Carson King had one assist and Michael Jergens had the shutout in goal with four saves.

Wayne 9,

Piqua 0

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Piqua boys soccer team dropped a road game Thursday.

Josh Heath had 34 saves in goal.

Troy Christian 6,

Milton-Union 2

TROY — The Troy Christian boys soccer team picked up a TRC win at home.

For Troy Christian, Alex Free had four goals, Josiah Myers had one goal and one assist and Brennan Hochwalt scored a goal.

Mikey Berner, Marek Bollinger, Karter Denson, Landon Misirian and Noah Zeman all had one assist.

Karter Denson had two saves in goal.

Eaton 3,

Bethel 1

EATON — The Bethel boys soccer team dropped a non-conference match Thursday night.

David Kasimov scored the Bethel goal on an assist from Ethan Tallmadge.

GIRLS

VOLLEYBALL

Troy 3,

Xenia 1

XENIA — The Troy volleyball team went on the road for a 25-22, 24-26, 25-16, 25-18 win in MVL action Thursday.

Maddy Williams had 18 kills, 14 digs and three blocks.

Josie Kleinhenz had five kills and three aces and Julia Kimer had five kills, 14 assists and 12 digs.

Kayla Huber had 21 assists and five digs, Cema Rajab had three aces and 13 digs and Lauren Koesters had 14 digs.

Newton 3,

TC North 0

LEWISBURG — The Newton volleyball team cruised to a 25-12, 25-11, 25-12 win over Tri-County North in WOAC action.

Sienna Montgomery had 14 kills.

Bella Hall had 12 kills and four acesm Ava Rapp had seven kills and four aces and Olivia Rapp had six kills.

Kylie Velkoff and Makenna Kesling had 18 assists each.

Miss. Valley 3,

Bradford 0

BRADFORD — The Bradford volleyball team dropped a home match 25-10, 25-9, 25-13 in WOAC action Thursday.

Vivian Harleman had three kills and 10 digs and Brooklyn Crickmore and Faith Gray had three kills each.

Chloe Hocker and Kendall Weldy had five digs each.