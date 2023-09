Retired Covington Firefighter Michael O’Donnell stands his post alongside Chief Brent Pohlshneider in front of the Piqua Fire Station on Monday as Piqua’s engines respond to a call for service. O’Donnell stands a post each 9/11 anniversary to pay tribute and in remembrance of the victims of the cowardly terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. On 9/11, 343 firefighters and paramedics, along with 23 New York City Police Department law enforcement officers, died. in the attacks.