Troy Police reports

Police log

MONDAY

-6:57 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 100 block of Cloverleaf Drive.

SUNDAY

-9:42 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Speedway on West Market Street.

-9:38 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the Budget Inn on Archer Drive.

-9:30 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near the intersection of East Staunton Road and North Market Street.

-8:15 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at Buckeye Community Apartments on Staunton Commons Drive.

-7:49 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 100 block of Westhaven Drive.

-4:08 p.m.: shots fired. Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1400 block of Edinburgh Drive.

-4:28 a.m. burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 100 block of Cloverleaf Drive.

-2:39 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of Cloverleaf Drive.

SATURDAY

-7:55 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the Budget Inn on Archer Drive.

-7:50 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Speedway on West Main Street.

-7:34 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Speedway on North Market Street.

-6:41 p.m.: open container. Michael J. Smith, 33, of Dayton, was charged with open container, possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

-6:25 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing int 900 block of Amelia Avenue.

–5:08 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at Steak and Shake on West Main Street.

–12:06 p.m.: drug possession. Peyton K. Shoop, 25, of Newberry Township, was charged with possession of marijuana.

-10:08 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to report of criminal damage/mischief in the 500 block of Stonyridge Avenue.

FRIDAY

-7:45 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 400 block of Summit Avenue.

-7:30 p.m. : trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Primary Eye Care Associates on Dotcom Drive.

-12:45 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at The Flats of Troy on Stonyridge Avenue.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.