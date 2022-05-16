Mainstreet Piqua hosts Taste of the Arts

By Haylee Pence

hpence@aimmediamidwest.com

PIQUA – Everyone, from babies to seniors, could enjoy their time at the 27th annual Taste of the Arts hosted by MainStreet Piqua. The event was held on Friday, May 13, in downtown Piqua.

Attendees could purchase food and drink tickets to redeem at various vendors representing local businesses throughout Piqua and the Miami Valley. Local vendors include Susie’s Big Dipper, Scottish Thistle, Rosebud’s Real Food, and Hickory River Smokehouse among several others. They offered food ranging from mac and cheese to ice cream to pizza to gluten free cookies.

The Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce President Kathy Sherman volunteered in the ticket booth, and a half hour into the event, she commented, “Ticket sales have been incredible! We’ve been busy and the event has barely started.”

The event also provided a kids’ activity area where children could watch shows, play with bubbles, shoot hoops, play cornhole, and a multitude of other activities. Mike Hemmelgarn put on two shows for the children as a juggler/ventriloquist. There were representatives from various organizations dedicated to youth education and growth to provide information on their programs. The Piqua City Schools were there as well. A craft tent was also available.

Downtown businesses and local artists set up booths. Some of the businesses provided promotional products with their information on it. A few of the local artists spent the event showcasing their talents by creating pieces throughout the event. One of the local artists created a chalk piece in the street.

MainStreet Piqua also held a beer tent at the event for adults to enjoy beverages, too. According to Executive Director Lorna Swisher, “For the first time, we were able to provide craft beer from both Crooked Handle and Moeller Brewing,” which will both soon be located in Piqua.

SWAGG was the band that performed during the event playing songs ranging from the 60s to current hits.

The Piqua Kiwanis Club hosted a Bike Rodeo at the event. They held bikes for attendees and taught children about bike safety.

“Taste of the Arts went fantastic between all of the wonderful community members and the amazing weather, it was a wonderful event,” stated Swisher.

“I’d like to thank everyone with MainStreet Piqua, all 30 of the volunteers that are helping out, and especially the community for supporting this event,” said Swisher.