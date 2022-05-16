News Living the dream By Michael Ullery - May 16, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Rhino Szabo, 6, of Troy is dressed for the part as he takes the wheel of a Miami County Sheriff’s cruiser during Saturday’s Touch a Truck event at Riverside School in Troy. An estimated 1,500 guests showed up to see the many vehicles on display. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Rhino Szabo, 6, of Troy is dressed for the part as he takes the wheel of a Miami County Sheriff’s cruiser during Saturday’s Touch a Truck event at Riverside School in Troy. An estimated 1,500 guests showed up to see the many vehicles on display.