Troy Police arrest man on drug trafficking, weapons under disability

TROY — The Troy Police Detective Section along with patrol officers executed a search warrant at 1313 E. Main St., Apartment D. at 7:20 a.m. on Friday following a three-month investigation into drug trafficking.

Michael D. Adkins Sr., age 64 was arrested on Drug Trafficking (F2) and Weapons under Disability (F3) charges.

Seized during the search warrant was approximately 1 ounce of methamphetamine, a Taurus 9 mm piston that Adkins was carrying at the time the search warrant was served, and over $2,000 in cash.