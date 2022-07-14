Information provided by Miami County Public Health.

June 21

• Faith’s Pizza, 536 Wilson Ave, Piqua: Follow-Up Inspection.

Repeat; Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Observed several water damaged ceiling tiles in the storage room, above the serving station, and throughout the dining room. Person-In-Charge (PIC) is actively replacing ceiling tiles.

Comments:

Upon re-inspection, the AC unit was observed no longer leaking and many of the damaged ceiling tiles were replaced. No further action necessary.

• La Fiesta Nueva, LLC, 836 W Main St, Troy: Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. Observed multiple containers in walk-in cooler and freezer without lids. Upon informing PIC, all food containers were covered.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Observed chlorine sanitizing solution at 200 ppm. Upon informing PIC, the sanitizer was diluted to 50-100 ppm.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat; TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. Observed pico de gallo at 50F. Upon informing PIC, the container was moved to the walk-in cooler.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat; Improper use of time as a public health control (4 hours). Observed three blend cheese without proper time marking. Upon informing PIC, the cheese was properly time marked.

Corrected During Inspection; Improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths. Observed wet cloth sitting out of solution. Ensure all wet cloths are fully submerged in solution.

Repeat; Equipment and utensils are not being air dried. Observed wet containers stacked to dry.

Fixed equipment not properly sealed or spaced for cleaning. Observed mop sink not properly sealed for cleaning.

Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed multiple cutting boards with deep scratches and scores. Ensure cutting boards are frequently replaced or resurfaced.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Equipment and/or utensils improper construction. Observed tortillas being stored in plastic grocery bags. Upon informing PIC, the tortillas were placed in a food grade container.

Floor and wall junctures not properly coved. Observed missing cove base near the three bay.

Observed light intensity less than ten foot candles in walk-in cooler.

Comments:

Ensure chlorine solution is between 50-100 ppm.

• Crane Pumps & Systems Inc. Satellite, 1950 Covington Ave, Piqua: Standard Inspection.

No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Comments:

Automatic-shutoff mechanism tested and working at time of inspection. Cooler 41 F.

• Wendy’s #2122, 3 Weller Dr, Tipp City: Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection.

Critical; At time of inspection, PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge of temperatures and times for safe cooling. Informed PIC of the proper cooling times and temperatures.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; At time of inspection, observed employee touch wipe hands on clothing and then put on a new pair of gloves. Informed PIC, and PIC told employee to wash hands prior to donning new gloves.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; At time of inspection, observed nacho cheese holding at 122 F. After informing PIC, the cheese was voluntarily discarded.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; At time of inspection, observed cold holding well across from ice cream machine to have several foods out of temperature: 1. Shredded Cheese – 50 F 2. Cheese spread – 51 F 3. Assorted sauces – 50 F After informing PIC, foods were voluntarily discarded.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; At time of inspection, observed tomatoes not date marked. After informing PIC, the tomatoes were voluntarily discarded.

At time of inspection, observed soda rack to be rusted and dusty. Resurface and clean or replace.

At time of inspection, observed the freezer under the grill to be dirty with food debris. Clean freezers under grill.

At time of inspection, observed the following: 1. Floor drain under prep sink with dirt and mold build up. Clean floor drain. 2. Mop sink area has dirt and debris build up. Clean mop sink area.

At time of inspection, observed the following: 1. Ramp leading from the walk-in cooler into the walk-in freezer to be loose and not properly anchored. Repair ramp. 2. Next to soda rack, pipings from previous soda fountains sticking out of hte ground. Remove piping and fill holes in the floor.

• Chaffee’s Brewhouse, 15 S Second St, Tipp City: Standard Inspection.

Critical; Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health. Upon inspection, PIC unable to provide an employee illness report guideline.

Observed no written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events.

No towels or drying device at the handwashing sink(s). Observed no towels near handwashing station. Upon informing PIC, towels were provided.

Handwashing sign(s) not posted. Observed no handwashing sign near handwashing sink.

Critical; Quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness. During inspection, the concentration of the sanitization in the three bay was too high. Upon informing PIC, the concentration was properly fixed.

Observed working food containers not properly labeled. Ensure all working containers are properly labeled.

Comments:

Ensure all employees sign the employee illness reporting guideline.

• Frickers Troy #123 LLC, 1187 Experiment Farm Rd, Troy: Follow-Up Inspection.

Critical; Repeat; Presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests. Gnats were observed throughout the facility, especially in the dish area.

The following violation(s) have been corrected since the last inspection:

Cleanliness of equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils – Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. Observed a mold like build up inside the ice machine.

Comments:

At time of inspection, the ice machine was observed clean.

Gnats were still observed throughout the facility, especially in the dish area. Discussed with person in charge that pest control frequency should be increase.