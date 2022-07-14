WellNow Urgent Care joins Piqua community

PIQUA — WellNow Urgent Care celebrated the opening of its’ new Piqua location with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, July 14.

Located at 201 E Ash St in Piqua, WellNow is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

“This is the perfect location. Piqua is such a great community and we wanted to bring this level of quality medical treatment here,” said Clinic Lead and longtime Piqua resident, Eleanor Tyler.

WellNow offers a variety of medical services including treatment for sprains, burns, lacerations, colds, and allergies. The center also offers on-site X-rays, work and sports physicals, occupational medicine services, and COVID-19 PCR testing.

“We are excited to be bringing convenient, quality care to the community with shorter wait times and walk-in services at a lower cost than traditional emergency rooms,” said Tyler.

WellNow Urgent Care, formerly Five Star Urgent Care, was founded in 2012 by Dr. John Radford in Big Flats, New York. Since then, the center has rapidly expanded with over 100 locations in New York, Ohio, Illinois, Michigan, and Indiana.

Its’ expansion is driven largely by lower operational costs allowing for competitive healthcare pricing for all non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses.

Piqua’s new facility is the 35th WellNow Urgent Care center in Ohio and the company continues to expand through partnerships, acquisitions, and new locations.