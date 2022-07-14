Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County of Miami County to host butterfly release event

TROY — Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County invites the community to its Celebrating Life’s Stories® Butterfly Release event to remember and honor loved ones on Saturday, Aug. 13, at 2 p.m., at Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, 3230 N. County Road 25A, Troy.

The Celebrating Life’s Stories® Butterfly Release is a way to remember and honor special people who have touched lives and who live on in memories. At the conclusion of the event, participants will release butterflies in memory of loved ones. Net proceeds from the event benefit patient care and services at Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, a not-for-profit, community-based hospice.

Registration for this event is required. Butterflies are $15 each. The last day to register is Friday, July 29. Register online at www.HospiceofMiamiCounty.org/Butterfly2022 or call 937-269-5245 for more information.

Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, an affiliate of Ohio’s Hospice, has been serving patients in Miami County since 1983. The not-for-profit hospice is dedicated to improving the quality of life for those facing life-limiting illnesses in Miami, Darke, Shelby and surrounding counties. Its outstanding care has earned recognition from the prestigious Hospice Honors program of HEALTHCAREfirst and Deyta Analytics.