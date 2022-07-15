Miami County inmate dies at hospital

TROY — On Friday morning at 7:47 A.M. corrections officers doing a routine cell check found an unresponsive male inmate. Life saving measures were immediately rendered and Troy medics were summonsed. The inmate, Jason D. Ray, age 47 of West Milton was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced.

Ray had been booked into the Miami County jail for a narcotics possession arrest warrant on 7/14/22. Ray was assigned to a single cell and had interacted with corrections officers earlier in the morning. Detectives were summonsed to process the scene and start a death investigation.

There was no indication of foul play. A medical event is suspected to have occurred. The remains were removed to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for autopsy on authority of Miami County Coroner Dr. Ginn.