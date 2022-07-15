News Masters of the grill By Michael Ullery - July 15, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Miami Co. FOP members Bob Sherman, left, and Tony Kendell cooks burgers and hot dogs during Friday’s annual FOP Golf Outing. The event is a fund-raiser from which proceeds are used to purchase Christmas gifts for area children in need. Miami Co. FOP members Bob Sherman, left, and Tony Kendell cooks burgers and hot dogs during Friday’s annual FOP Golf Outing. The event is a fund-raiser from which proceeds are used to purchase Christmas gifts for area children in need.