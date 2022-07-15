Deputies arrest axe-wielding man

MIAMI COUNTY — A Ludlow Falls man was arrested on Friday morning following a crash on St. Rt. 571 near Peters Road.

Andrew Kendrick, 44, was taken into custody after the vehicle he was traveling in went out of control on Peters Road, went off the side of the road, rolled twice, then ended up in the ditch, when Kendrick allegedly fled the scene on foot after retrieving an axe from the wreckage.

Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies tracked the fleeing Kendrick on foot, finally location his in a field near Worley Road.

When Kendrick was located, he was ordered to come out of the field. Sheriff Dave Duchak said that when Kendrick stood, he raised the axe, at which point deputies drew their firearms and ordered him to drop the axe. Kendrick complied and was taken into custody.

A deputy who was back at the crash scene with a second crash victim asked about the axe and was allegedly told that Kendrick is”a professional axe thrower and that was his favorite axe.”

Kendrick was jailed on outstanding arrest warrants out of another jurisdiction. Further charges may be forthcoming .

Neither victim was seriously injured in the crash.