Groff, Robbins share lead at Miami Shores Club Championship

TROY — Two lefthanded City champions lead the way after the opening round of the Miami Shores Club Championship Saturday.

Troy City champ Ryan Groff and Piqua City champ Brian Robbins share the lead after shooting matching 2-under par 70s in the opening round.

Former Newton standout Ross Ferrell was just two shots back after an even-par 72.

Robbins opened a two-shot lead with an even-par 36 on the front nine and came in with a two-under par 34 on the back.

After shooting a two-over par 38 on the front, Groff rebounded with a sizzling four-under par 32 on the back nine to pull even on the front nine.

Ferrell also rebounded on the back nine.

After an opening nine 39, he fired a three-under par 33 on the back nine.

Tied for fourth after shooting four-over par 76s were Jacky Chen, Jason Thompson, Ryan Pearson and Kris Anderson.

First Flight

Derek Tubbs fired a two-under par 70 to take a seven-shot lead in the first flight.

Ty Nimer is second with 77, Jim Rohr is third with 78 and Jeff Jennings is fourth with 79.

Tied for fifth with 80 were Bob Rohr and Andrew Lindeman.

Super Seniors

Four golfers shared the lead after opening round 75s.

They included Jeff Poettinger, Dave Newnam, Dave Gregorovic and John Mutschler.

Tied for fifth one shot back with 76 were Jeff Goodall and Jim Sarich.

Super-Duper Seniors

Jack Holtel holds the lead after an opening round 76.

Jim Waters is one shot back after a 77.

Denny Wyen and Don Wogoman are tied for third with 79.

Tied for fifth with 80 are Mike Cargill and Roger Miller.

Family Tee

Larry Baugher has a two-shot lead after an opening round 77.

Brent Flinn is second after a 79 and Richard Wisecup is third after carding an 81.