Piqua, Troy Christian, Covington compete at Northmont 7-on-7s.

CLAYTON — Football was in the air Saturday.

Or rather, footballs — literally, as Northmont hosted its annual 7-0n-7s that included 12 schools, including Piqua, Troy Christian and Covington.

PIQUA

Piqua football had competed in the Jim Place 7-on-7s at Welcome Stadium Tuesday and faced Butler, Franklin, Middletown and Northmont Saturday.

“It was a good week for us,” Piqua football coach Bill Nees said. “We saw two Division I football teams today.”

The Indians return plenty of talent from last year’s D-II, Region 8 runnerups and are coming off two straight undefeated regular seasons.

That talent was on display Saturday — led by quarterback Brady Ouhl — as the Indians mixed things up on offense.

“We have some guys we think can get deep on people and some people who run good crossing patterns. It is good to see some different types of Xs and Os and it is good to see different combinations.”

The Indians will look to continue that momentum as the season approaches.

“This was good for us,” Nees said. “Now, we take a week off before starting practice.”

TROY CHRISTIAN

Chase Hayden is in his first year as Troy Christian coach.

And he has the luxury of Lee Burkett as quarterback, which was on display Saturday as the Eagles took on Dixie, Carlisle, Butler and Northwestern.

“We didn’t see any D-VII schools today,” Hayden said. “And we competed well against all the teams we played.”

The final game with Northwestern was shutdown early on a hot day.

“We don’t have a lot of numbers,” Hayden said. “It was a hot day and the kids were a little tired. I think we learned a lot today and we will go from here and see what happens at our first scrimmage in August.”

COVINGTON

Covington second-year coach Austin Morgan liked the way his team — with limited numbers — competed against Carlisle, Dixie, Franklin and Elida.

“We are a pretty young team this year,” Morgan said. “We have a lot of freshman and sophomores playing varsity this year. Definitely, I think it was good for us to see some different teams.”

And the learning will continue as the Buccs get ready to start practice.

“The biggest thing is we got a lot of film today,” Morgan said. “We have a lot of film to watch and we are going to learn from this and prepare for our first scrimmage.”

After the air was filled with footballs Saturday.