Troy Post 43 Legends, Piqua Post 184 meet in elimination game Sunday in Region 2 American Legion baseball tournament

SIDNEY — In the Region 2 American Legion baseball tournament, Troy Post 43 Legends and Piqua Post 184 will play at 1 p.m. Sunday in an elimination game at Custenborder Field.

Sidney Post 217 has advanced to the championship game with wins over Troy and Piqua and Sunday’s winner will need to beat Sidney twice to advance to the state tournament.

The first game will be played at 6 p.m. Monday.

On Friday, Piqua defeated Greenville and Sidney won 1-0 over Troy in eight innings.

The game was scoreless through seven innings, so both teams started the eighth inning with a runner on second.

In the top of the eighth, Owen Harlamert started on second base for Troy, but Sidney pitcher Grant Saunders had three straight strikeouts to end the inning.

In the home eighth, Aiden Shappie started on second base for Sidney.

Hayden Wibbler bunted him to third base and Gavin Roberts bunted Shappie in to give Sidney the win.

Tucker Miller had a double for Troy and Jaxon Hill had a single.

Garrett LeMaster, Hill and Miller combined on a one-hitter, striking our four and walking five.

Saunders pitched a two-hitter for Sidney, striking out 14.

On Saturday, Sidney defeated Piqua 8-3 and Troy defeated Greenville Post 140 Thunder 14-8 in an elimination game to set up Sunday’s matchup.

Hill and Miller were both 2-for-3 with three runs scored for Troy.

Gavin Martin and Casey Kelley were both 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

Harlamert hit a solo home run.

Aaron Bostic, Gabe Nichols, Nick May and Miller combined on an eight-hitter, striking our four and walking seven.