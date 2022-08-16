Woodrow Young, 5, of Casstown wrangles a chicken during Sunday’s Livestock Scramble at the Miami County Fair

Ring announcer Mike Mullin looks to avoid a herd of stampeding piglets during Sunday’s livestock scramble

A cowgirl competes in the barrel racing event at Friday’s rodeo at the Miami Co. Fair

Tessa Arnett, 12, of Tipp City won Intermediate Goat Showman. She is a member of the Elite Livestock 4_H Club

Miami County Fair FFA Shop and Crop Reserve Champion Shop Project (welded boot scraper) Exhibited by Dustin Winner Son of Doug and Jackie Winner of Piqua Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter member

Miami County Fair FFA Shop and Crop Grand Champion Shop Project (adirondack chair) Exhibited by Keira Kirby Daughter of Kenny and Jeni Kirby of Piqua Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter member

Miami County Fair FFA Shop and Crop Grand Champion Crop Project (single stalk of corn) Exhibited by Matthew Osting Son of John and Duanna Osting of Troy Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter member

Miami County Fair FFA Shop and Crop Grand Champion Horticulture Project (banana peppers) Exhibited by Myah Jefferis Daughter of Josh and Nikki Landis of Troy and Devin Jefferis of Piqua Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter member