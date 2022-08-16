Conklin takes medalist honors; Tipp second, Troy third at Troy Invitational

TROY — Mother Nature might have gotten the win last year, but the high school golfers at Troy Country Club were the winners Monday.

A year after the tournament was rained out after three holes, the weather couldn’t have been nicer for the Troy Invitational.

“Last year was terrible,” Troy coach Mark Evilsizor said. “Today was a great day. We always like the opportunity to host a tournament and show off Troy Country Club and all of our wonderful sponsors.”

Troy Christian senior Tanner Conklin had the low score of the day, shooting 71 to take medalist honors.

“I had a lot of birdies, but I had too many bogeys,” Conklin said. “But, I am comfortable with it.”

It continued a hot start to the season for Conklin — a standout goalie for the Eagles boys soccer team who is also playing golf this year.

A week ago, he finished second at the Dan Kendig Invitational at Covington with a 69.

“I had always played competitively, so I thought I would help the golf team out (this year),” Conklin said. “I thought I would be able to make the adjustment pretty quickly.”

As far as the team competition, it was an MVL sweep of the top three spots.

Butler, took first with 315, Tippecanoe was second with 322 and Troy was third with 330.

“I said at the beginning of the year, it is going to be Butler, Troy and us battling for the next couple years,” Tippecanoe coach Aaron Jackson said. “We all have a lot of good, young players. This is a great course to play and Troy and Troy Country Club do a great job with it. TCC treats the kids right and makes it a great day.”

Eli Voisard finished fourth overall and led Tipp with a 76, while Will Reihle finished sixth with a 78.

Other Tipp scores were Hayden Hiser 83, Austin Siefring 85, Owen Plieman 90 and Max Gustavson 92.

Troy was led by senior Brayden Schwartz with a 79 and John Kneisley added an 80.

“I have said before, Brayden (Schwartz) is our most consistent golfer,” Evilsizor said. “John(Kneisley) was a varsity golfer last year. He had gotten off to a tough start this year, but has worked his way through it and played well today. Mitchell Sargent and Bryce Massingill both had tough stretches, but kept battling.”

Massingill had an 85 and Sargent had an 86.

Zane Huelsman carded an 87 and Luke Huber had a 90.

Troy Christian finished sixth with a 352 total.

Other scores for the Eagles were Zane Harris 83, Kyle Sedor 99, Goldie Miller 99 and Jason Shaffer 136.

Covington was seventh with a 358 total.

Bryson Hite and Cameron Haines led Covington with 87s.

Other Bucc scores were Matt Dieperink 91, Hunter Ray 93, Sam Grabeman 94 and Connor Humphrey 95.

Troy B was ninth, led by Mason Weaver’s 80.

Other Trojan scores were Casey Beckner 91, Blake Sager 94, Hayden Frey 95 and Jeffrey Smith 98.

Piqua was 11th with 363.

Sabastian Karabinis led Piqua with 86.

Other Indian scores were Hunter Steinke 90, Richard Price 92, Drew Hinkle 95, Gabe Sloan 113 and Landon Lawson 117.

Hole sponsors were Denlinger and Sons Builders LTD, Primary Eyecare Associates, Miami Acres Animal Hospital,Rank Chiropractic, The Allen Financial Group LLC, Car Brite, Premier Pipe USA, Hartzell Propeller, Galbreath Realtors, Heath Murray — State Farm Insurance, Gordon & DeSantis Orthodonics, Armstrong Denistry, Edward Jones (Bill Wolke, AAMS), CLOPAY, Illinois Tool Works, Troy Senior Golf Parents, Troy Acme Baseball and Troy Country Club.

On a day, where the golfers were the winners.

