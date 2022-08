Flashback performs at the entertainment tent on Tuesday.

Fair-goers try their hand at the cane rack while on the midway.

The midway lights draw hundreds to experience the rides and games at the Miami County. Fair

Keir Malone, 11, of Covington, son of Jill Clark, won the senior division Reserve Champion Crossbred Doe. He is a member of the Elizabeth Livestock 4-H Club.