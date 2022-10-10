Ag vehicle overturns

COVINGTON — A large three-wheeled commercial agricultural vehicle overturned on private property in the 8,000 block of Covington-Bradford Road, north of Covington, around 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct 10.

Covington Fire Department and Rescue Squad responded to a report of an “ATV crash” and instead, found the large commercial vehicle, lying on its side on private property, just off the highway.

The driver was not injured, however, the vehicle was transporting a large amount of liquefied hog manure. Most of the contents of the tank spilled into the side ditch of the roadway.

Covington Fire Department officials contacted the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

Firefighters on the scene placed chemical absorbent barrier downstream and said none of the waste material reached the nearby waterway.