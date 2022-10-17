TROY — It is officially time for spooks and scares in Miami County and surrounding areas as trick or treat approaches and little ghouls and goblins get ready to roam the streets again.

All of Miami County has agreed on the date to have their trick or treats on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Listed below are other trick or treat dates in the area:

Saturday, Oct. 22

Darke County trunk or treat at the Darke County Fairgrounds: 3 to 5 p.m.

West Liberty: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 23

Bethany Center trunk or treat in Piqua: 2 to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Pittsenbarger Park trunk or treat in Piqua: 5:30 to 6 p.m. for super heroes with special abilities and from 6 to 8 p.m. for all little ghosts and goblins.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Clark County: county-wide trick or treat from 6 to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Arcanum: 2 to 4 p.m.

Greenville: 6 to 8 p.m.

Potsdam: 2 to 4 p.m.

Versailles: 3 to 4 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31

Beavercreek: 6 to 8 p.m.

Bellbrook: 6 to 8 p.m.

Fairborn: 6 to 8 p.m.

Logan County: county-wide trick or treat from 3 to 5 p.m.

Middletown: 6 to 8 p.m.

Montgomery County: county-wide trick or treat from 6 to 8 p.m.

Urbana: 6 to 8 p.m.

Xenia: 6 to 8 p.m.

Yellow Springs: 6 to 8 p.m.

Wings and Rings trunk or treat in Piqua: 5 to 8 p.m.