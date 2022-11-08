Tippecanoe, Milton-Union football ready for regional semifinals

The Tippecanoe and Milton-Union football teams will be back in action Friday night as the regional semifinal round of the OHSAA playoffs gets underway.

D-III

Tippecanoe vs.

Western Brown

The Red Devils, 11-1, will take on the 11-1 Broncos at Bellbrook High School Friday night at 7 p.m. in a D-III, Region 12 semifinal.

Western Brown brings a high powered offense into the game.

The Broncos average almost 48 points a game, while allowing almost 24 points a game.

They have scored at least 32 points in every game and their lone loss was 41-35 to Jackson in week four.

Western Brown has defeated Mount Healthy 33-20 and Monroe 39-36 in the playoffs.

Broncos quarterback Drew Novak has completed 230 of 337 passes on the season for 3,791 yard with 34 touchdown and 12 interceptions.

Western Brown’s top four receivers have combined for 184 catches and 33 touchdowns.

Matthew Frye has 59 catches for 1,201 yards and 13 touchdowns, while Isaiah Smith has 40 catches for 929 yards and eight touchdowns.

Zachary Chrisman has 69 catches for 957 yards and six touchdowns and has rushed for 1,172 yards and 22 touchdowns on 190 attempts.

Matthew Osborne has 41 catches for 438 yards and six touchdowns.

Novak is a dual threat, running for 1,061 yards and 18 touchdowns on 125 carries.

Kicker Camdyn Cunningham has not kicked a field goal all year and has missed 13 PAT kicks.

Andrew Scheeman has 94 tackles and two interceptions to lead the defense.

Ben Schuler has 91 tackles, Ayden Hatcher has 88 tackles and Dane Tomlin has 60 tackles and leads the defense with seven sacks.

Ty Loundon has four sacks and two interceptions and Austin Huff has three sacks.

Frye has four interceptions and Quentin Collins and Spencer Smith both have three interceptions.

Tipp has playoff wins of 42-0 over Hillsboro and 43-14 over Trotwood-Madison.

Quarterback Liam Poronsky has completed 130 of 184 passes for 1,795 yards and 21 touchdowns, with just four interceptions.

Evan Liette is coming off a big game against Trotwood and has 44 catches for 662 yards and nine touchdowns.

Stanley Clyne has 31 catches for 605 yards and seven touchdowns and Lukas Walker has caught four touchdown passes.

Xavier Jones has rushed for 1,251 yards and 21 touchdowns on 195 carries.

Cael Liette has run for eight touchdowns and Poronsky has run for five.

Tipp’s biggest advantage may be in the kicking game.

Jackson Kleather is perfect on 57 PAT attempts and has made 10 of 12 field goals, with four from 45 yards or longer.

He is also averaging 42.1 yards on punts.

The Tipp defense is yet to allow 30 points in a game this season.

Cael Liette has 130 tackles and five sacks, while Josh Dietz has 111 tackles.

Christian Hartman has 3.5 sacks, Carson Robbins had a scoop-and-score on a fumble last week and Maddox Sivon has two interceptions.

Milton-Union

vs. Brookville

The Milton-Union football will take a 12-0 record to Xenia’s Doug Adams Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday night, while Brookville is 11-1 heading into a D-V, Regional regional semifinal.

The Blue Devils only loss was 28-14 to Valley View in week 6. The Spartans lost to Milton-Union 24-14 in week 2 and they make up three of the four regional semifinalist in Region 20.

Brookville has wins of 41-7 over Purcell-Marian and 38-15 over Northeastern in the postseason.

Blue Devil quarterback Keegan Mehr has completed of 108 passes for 950 yards and 11 touchdowns against four interceptions.

Walt Adams has 12 catches for 331 yards and two touchdowns, Seth Hoover has 15 catches for 193 yards and two touchdowns and Kory Davis and Sam Fullenkamp both had three touchdown catches on the season.

Tim Davis leads the rushing attack with 1,526 yards and 27 touchdowns on 175 carries.

Mehr has rushed for eight touchdowns, Eli Shockley has scored seven touchdowns and Grady Lamb has run for six touchdowns.

Shockley has 55 tackles and Vincent Brookshire has 50.

Bronson Stacy and Aiden Helmer have three sacks each, while Mehr, Davis and Adams have three interceptions each.

Milton Union has beaten Greenon 49-7 and Preble Shawnee 42-7 in the playoffs.

Through 11 games, triple threat Blake Brumbaugh has 22 touchdowns on the season, with nine rushing, nine receiving, one kickoff return, one punt return and two interception returns for scores.

Quarterback Nate Morter is 70 of 118 passing for 1,242 yards with 19 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Brumbaugh has 29 catches for 587 yards, while Cooper Brown has 25 catches for 460 yards and seven touchdowns.

Michael Elam leads a ground attack that has rushed for 43 touchdowns.

Elam has 921 yards and 18 touchdowns on 109 carries, while Jordan Foose has 552 yards and nine touchdowns on 64 carries.

Milton-Union has the advantage in the kicking game.

Mason Grudich has 63 of 65 PAT kicks and four of six field goals, with a long of 47 yards.

Brumbaugh averages 42.1 yards on punts.

Ozzie Gregg leads the defense with 117 tackles and 4.5 sacks.

Connor Yates has four sacks, Jake Brown has three sacks, Peyton Mayfield has four interceptions and Cooper Brown has three.

