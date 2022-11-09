No local results by press time

TROY — Election Day polls officially closed at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. As precinct workers brought back ballots cast Tuesday to the Miami County Board of Elections, results were tabulated to see whether tax levies, local Sunday liquor options and aggregate issues were passed or defeated.

Results of early in person and absentee ballots were processed as soon as the polls closed at 7:30 p.m. At press time, no local results were available from the Miami County Board of Election. However, the following local candidates appeared on the ballot unopposed, and they are:

County Commissioner, Ted S. Mercer; County Auditor, Matthew W. Gearhardt; and Clerk of Courts, Shawn M. Peeples.

Local issues to be determined by the voters include:

• City of Tipp City income tax amendment for providing funding as needed to support general municipal operations or capital projects.

• Brown Township tax levy for current operating expenses.

• Bethel Township tax levy for current operating expenses.

• Washington Township tax levy for fire and medical services.

• Brown Township Fire District 1 tax levy for ambulance and emergency medical service.

• Village of Fletcher tax levy for fire protection.

• Milton-Union Exempted Village School District tax levy for current expenses.

• Unincorporated areas of Miami County, excluding Newberry Township, proposed resolution on gas aggregation.

• Unincorporated areas of Miami County, excluding Newberry Township, proposed resolution on electric aggregation.

• Local liquor option for Sunday sales in Concord East.

• Local liquor option for Sunday sales in Piqua 1-C/E.

Unofficial results for local and statewide issues and races will appear in Thursday’s paper. Official results will be certified by the Miami County Board of Elections on Nov. 22, 2022.