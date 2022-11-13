Members of the 2nd Cavalry Brigade Band, a group of mounted musicians that perform at many events during the year, ride in Saturday’s Mainstreet Piqua Downtown Horse Parade. The band is popular at horse shows, parades, military ceremonies and battle reenactments and appeals to horsemen, bandsmen and military alike. The group takes great pride in creating a living testimonial to our heroic military musicians of the past. The band plays original 1860’s era brass instruments, original band music of the 1860’s and uses reproduction uniforms and horse tack of the 1860’s