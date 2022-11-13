Local library events and meetings

Dungeons and Dragons Night: Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library

Join the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill at 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, for a Dungeons and Dragons Night. The event is open to both experienced and new players in middle school or high school. Registration is not required.

Trustee Board Meeting: J.R. Clarke Public Library

The J.R. Clarke Public Library’s Trustee Board will be holding their meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14. The meeting is open to the public.

Toddler Tales: Tipp City Public Library

Join the Tipp City Public Library at either 9:30 or 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, for “Toddler Tales” for children between the ages of 18 months and 3.5 years and their caregivers. The first fifteen minutes is for playtime then will join the storytime circle for songs, music, and stories. The event ends with a craft.

Library Got Game: Piqua Public Library

From 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, adults can join the staff for “Library Got Game” which introduces new board games. This month will feature Carcassonne. The event is in the Louis Room and registration is not required.

Egg Nog Scrub: Troy-Miami County Public Library

The Troy-Miami County Public Library will be hosting a DIY Egg Nog Scrub event starting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17. Using sugar, coconut oil, spices, and essential oils adults can make a egg nog-scented scrub for a holiday gift. Supplies will be provided and registration is required.

Fabric Wrapping: Milton-Union Public Library

Join Angie Collins to learn how to wrap presents in fabric from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. The event is for teens and adults. Registration is required.