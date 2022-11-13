Covington Board of Education

The Covington Exempted village School District Board of Education will hold a meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in the Media Center of Covington Elementary School, 807 Chestnut Street, Covington.

Troy Board of Education

The Troy City Schools Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Board of Education offices located at 500 N. Market St., Troy.

Piqua Budget Meeting

The Piqua City Commissioners will be hosting a budget meeting starting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, in the Piqua Commission Chambers, located at 201 W. Water St. Final action on the 2023 budget will be taken at a December 2022 commission meeting.

Piqua City Commissioner Meeting

The Piqua City Commissioners will be hosting a meeting starting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, in the Piqua Commission Chambers, located at 201 W. Water St.

The general meeting will be live-streamed under the city of Piqua’s Youtube channel.

The agenda can be found at www.piquaoh.org/agendacenter.

Piqua Park Board

The Piqua Park Board will be hosting a meeting starting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, in the admin conference room, located at 201 W. Water St. The board will be inspecting city public parks and playgrounds. They will have the opportunity to make recommendations to the city regarding the parks.

Piqua Town Hall

Join the Piqua City Commissioners at their Town Hall starting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in the Piqua Commission Chambers, located at 201 W. Water St. The floor will be opened to the public for any questions or comments from citizens.

Miami County Commissioners

The Miami County Commissioners hosts two meetings every week at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and 1:30 p.m. on Thursdays. The meetings are hosted in the Commissioners Hearing Room at the Safety Building located at 201 W. Main St.

The agendas can be found at https://miamicountyohio.gov/434/Agendas-Minutes.