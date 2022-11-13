Covington Council covers several topics

COVINGTON — The village of Covington saw more than 400 trick or treaters on the countywide beggar’s night, according to an update from Police Chief Lee Harmon at Monday evening’s council meeting.

Mayor Ed McCord shared in his report the home decorating contest details and registration forms will be available on the village website by the end of the week for those who want to participate.

In his report, Village Administrator Kyle Hinkelman said the village recently closed on the sale of two properties on North High Street. Miami County will work with engineers and asbestos remediators this week and next to move the project forward. He also shared that the village office was to be closed Friday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day.

The third reading was held for two items, one of which authorizes the village to enter into an agreement with Duke’s Root Control for septic line cleaning and scoping over the next three years. The resolution was passed. The second item, an ordinance which would create an outdoor special event permit and regulations within the village of Covington, was tabled until the next council meeting due to one council member’s concerns over the cost of the permits and fees.

A second reading was held for a resolution authorizing the village to enter into an agreement with the village fire and EMS for 2023 and 2024.

Three items were on the agenda for first readings. The first was a resolution authorizing the village to enter into an agreement with Playcare LLC as they were the sole qualified bid for the construction of a playground in Schoolhouse Park. The funds for the playground were donated by the Covington Community Chest via the Carl and Edith Felger Trust. The donation will cover all but $711.22 of the $108,711.82 bid, which fell within 10% of the bid estimate. The second item up for its first reading was reappropriations of the budget due to unexpected expenses and loan funds coming in under different budget line items than expected. The final item for first reading was a resolution authorizing the village to enter into an agreement with Turnkey Environmental Consultants Inc. This is a requirement by the EPA and the Regional Air Pollution Control Agency for the demolition of the Rudy Property. The project cannot proceed until the village secures a consultant to review and manage the demolition in terms of asbestos and asbestos containing materials in the air.

“So this contract that you’ll see hires Turnkey Environmental Consultants to serve in that capacity with a professional service fee schedule that they’ve provided to meet the needs and the requirements of the EPA and the regional Air Pollution Control Agency,” said Hinkelman.

All three items were waived of the three reading rule and approved.

Council member Amy Welborn was absent.

Due to the Thanksgiving Holiday, the next village council meeting will be held on Monday, Nov. 14, at 5:30 p.m.

