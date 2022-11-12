TACC honors local leaders

TROY — The Troy Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated local leaders, and up-and-coming members of the community at its annual Community Awards Night at the the Arbogast Performing Arts Center (APAC) in Troy Thursday night.

The secretly announced A. Robert Davies Memorial Outstanding Young Man and Shirley Culp Davies Memorial Outstanding Young Woman awards were presented to the surprised Chris Behm and Jessica Silvers.

Last year’s recipients Ben Redick and Kim Meier honored the pair who were selected for the annual award.

“The winner of this award has a strong passion for the Troy Strawberry Festival,” Meier said of Silvers before revealing who the person was to be honored with the Shirley Culp Davies Memorial Outstanding Young Woman award.

Silvers, Meier explained, serves as the chairperson of the arts and crafts committee for and is a member of the board of directors of the Troy Strawberry Festival. In 2025 Silvers will serve as the general chair of the Strawberry Festival.

Redick said of Behm, “The list of accomplishments and activities of this young man is quiet extensive…”

He went on to highlight Behm’s background in the Troy community and his work in Troy City Schools. Behm received a bachelor’s degree from Miami University and two master’s degrees from Ball State. He taught at Riverview Academy in Cincinnati and started a wrestling program there. Then Behm returned to Troy 14 years ago to begin his teaching career, where he also served as a junior high school wrestling and high school football coach. Behm has been involved in Rotary and Strawberry Festival, and is a member of the 2022 Leadership Troy class.

Behm began his thank you speech by pointing out that his grandmother’s and mother’s names are on the wall out in the APAC lobby, as they previously were nominated for the woman of the year award that is similar to the award he received Thursday night.

“This means a lot to me. The reason this I am here is because I have to keep up with my family,” Behm said. “… my kids walk in, I hope that someday I can be the example that they follow.”

The 2022 Outstanding Educator award went to Dr. Doreen Larson, president of Edison State Community College. Larson was unable to attend the awards ceremony Thursday evening, but a pre-recorded video was shown to the audience. In the video, she thanked the chamber for the award and spoke about importance of education to her and the community.

“Thank you very much for recognizing me as the leader of a great institution. Troy is a very, very special place. I’m glad that Edison has become more of a strong partner in Troy and I know there are better things to come. But thank you very much for the award and thank you for your support of Edison State Community College,” Larson said.

Larson received a $1,000 grant from Troy Foundation, which will go directly to Edison State Community College.

The chamber also recognized Melissa Kleptz, executive director of The Troy Foundation, for the Distinguished Citizen award.

During her speech, Kleptz shared about her background growing up in a family dedicated to servitude and community.

“When you choose to make community and people the heart of your personal and professional life, there is a responsibility to push forward the things that are sometimes hard to talk about. I love that when I am pulled onto these conversations, that I have a voice, that I can continue to make a difference in the community that I love,” Kleptz said.

The Community Service award was presented to Michael Ham, who is a member of the Troy School Board. Ham said servant leadership has been a goal for his entire life, and has become a “hallmark of (his) life.” Ham also received a $1,000 grant from the Troy Foundation, and $500 of it will go toward the Leadership Troy program and $500 toward team leadership.

The following is a list of the 2022 Leadership Troy graduates: Cale Arnold, vice president of Koverman Staley Dickerson Insurance; Chris Behm, teacher with Troy City Schools; Shelby Chaney, Troy Ohio Area Chamber of Commerce membership and program director; Alexis Dedrick, Troy City Schools assistant high school principal; Gavin Glasscoe, insurance agent with Littman Thomas Agency Inc.; Floyd Gregg, director of business and operations with Miami County BODD (Riverside); Blaine Guy, engineering manager at Hobart Brothers LLC.; Cindy Hale, treasurer/CFO of Miami County ESC; Salome Hekate, management analyst with the city of Troy; Jason Hoelscher, financial representative at The Allen Financial Group; Lucas Keller, grants manager at The Troy Foundation; David Larson, superintendent with Miami County ESC; Angela Lewis Human resource director Board of Miami County Commissioners; Diane Lyons, RE/MAX Victory+Affiliates realtor; Spencer McPeek, production manager at Conagra Brands; Katy Miller, assistant director with Troy-Miami County Public Library; Zac Mumford, captain with the Troy Police Department; Angie Poore, CIA supervisor at Clopay Corporation; Emily Reinhart, business banking relationship manager with U.S. Bank; Robert Roach, production manager at ConAgra Brands; Amy Shaffer, Nolan Giere office manager.