MC Commissioners OK funds for Child Advocacy Center

TROY – Miami County Commissioners provided financial contribution in the amount of $124,900 to the Child Advocacy Center with Isiah’s Place during their Tuesday, Nov. 8, meeting.

The creation of the Child Advocacy Center will provide “multidisciplinary professional services to children and their families who are victims of crime and/or abuse,” according to the resolution.

Commissioner Wade Westfall said, “I, for one, like to see the collaboration [of cities and villages]. I appreciate Isiah’s Place.”

Commissioner Ted Mercer commented, “It is a neat project. We’re excited to see this program get started.”

The commissioners voted to table a resolution to set an on-call rate of $25 per day for employees required to respond to emergency calls during non-work hours. The commissioners agreed they needed more information before deciding on the resolution.

Then, the commissioners authorized the purchase of new office furniture for three offices in the adult probation department for a cost to not exceed $16,859.39.

The next resolution was to authorize a change order to the 2022 chip and seal program which involved a deduction of $4,244.64 due a decrease in area.

The commissioners then authorized a change order for the new fuel island project which involved a deduction of $49,100 due to changes in the design for the project. The new total cost is $1,099,900.

A fourth change order to the 2021 Miami County bridge package project was approved which saw an increase of $6 with a new total being $1,023,743.28 which is due to a change in quantities and materials.

Then, the commissioners authorized the third release of financial guaranty for the Fenner Farms Subdivision in the amount of $166,350. The remaining balance is $232,840.

The Miami County Commerce Center project had a fourth change order for an increase of $128,915 for a new total of $6,787,733. The increase in cost is to replace unsuitable soils.

The commissioners amended a previous resolution for the purchase of primary door access control system to be paid using ARPA funds instead. The cost of the system will not exceed $69,386.95

The next resolution was to enter an expedited annexation petition on behalf of Charles E. Isern and Ann Huegel for about 163.634 acres to the city of Troy from Concord Township.

Then, the commissioners set the date to receive bids for Thursday, Dec. 1 for the village of Bradford East Oakwood Street improvements project.

Finally, the commissioners authorized the lease agreement between the Board of Miami County Public Health and the Miami County Board of Health (Miami County Public Health) for space in the Hobart Center for County Government. The rent is $97,753.58 for 2023. The agreement ends in December 2027.