Piqua man in custody for alleged violent assault on UVMC officer

TROY — A Piqua man is in custody following an incident that occurred at the Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) campus late Wednesday morning, Dec. 14.

Captain Tom Wheeler of the Miami Valley Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the campus after a patient became violent while being treated as a progressive care patient.

Sgt. Randy Slusher of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Brandon Bitzow, 37, of Piqua. Bitzow, who had been transported to UVMC on Tuesday for a mental health evaluation, attempted to escape from the medical facility and fought with hospital police as well as hospital nursing staff and even cleaning staff.

Slusher said, “This was not just pushing and shoving, Bitzow was delivering blows to the staff members.”

One Premier Health Police Officer was seriously injured by Bitzow and several others sustained minor injuries.

Wheeler said the patient ran to the parking lot, where he allegedly attempted to force an individual from his pickup truck in an attempt to steal it from the owner.

Deputies from Miami County Sheriff’s Office arrived to assist and were forced to Taze the individual in order to take him into custody.

Multiple medic units from Troy Fire Department responded to care for the suspect and also the injured officer.

Bitzow is being held in custody at UVMC, where he is being guarded by a pair of deputies.

Slushrt said Bitzow has been charged with one count of felonious assault, a first-degree felony, for attacking a law enforcement officer. Other charges will be filed.