Wednesday Prep Sports Roundup

PIQUA — The Piqua girls basketball team broke into the win column with a 39-31 win over Stebbins Wednesday at Garbry Gymnasium.

The Indians improved to 1-6 overall and 1-5 in the MVL.

Piqua trailed 8-4 after one quarter and 19-15 at halftime.

The Indians pulled even at 31 after three quarters and outpointed Stebbins 13-5 in the final eight minutes.

Audrey Bean and Abby Lambert led a balanced attack with nine points each for the Indians.

D’Vaya Cooper added eight points.

Tippecanoe 53,

Fairborn 7

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe girls basketball team cruised to a MVL win at home Wednesday night.

The Red Devils improved to 5-2 overall and 5-1 in the MVL.

Tipp led 17-2, 26-2 and 43-4 at the quarter breaks.

Sidney 55,

Troy 12

SIDNEY — The Troy girls basketball team struggled in a MVL road loss Wednesday night.

Troy dropped to 3-4 overall and 3-3 in the MVL.

The Trojans trailed 23-6 and 45-8 at halftime and scored just four points in the second half.

WRESTLING

Eagles, Buccs

compete at HOO

MECHANICSBURG — The Troy Christian wrestling team finished sixth at the Heart of Ohio tournament and Covington finished 12th.

Winning for Troy Christian was Jason Shaffer (132).

He went 5-0 with four pins.

Taking second were Kyle Schroer (113), Lane Obaugh (126) and Lee Burkett (190).

Schroer was 4-1 with two pins and a tech fall, Obaugh was 3-1 with one pin and one tech fall and Burkett was 4-1 with two pins.

Finishing fifth were Dalton Davis (138) and Carson Dyer (157).

Davis was 3-2 with one pin and Dyer was 4-1 with three pins.

Seth Ryan (165) finished eighth and had one pin.

Covington had just five wrestlers compete due to illness and three placed.

Jericho Quinter (126) won his weight class, going 4-0 with three pins.

Caleb Ryman (132) finished third, going 4-1 with one pin and one tech fall.

Carson Taylor (113) finished fourth, going 2-3 with two pins.

BOWLING

Boys

Newton 2,215,

Greenview 1,915

WILMINGTON — The Newton boys bowling team got a win at Royal Z Lanes.

Dalton Trucksis led the Indians with games of 202 and 241 for a 423 series.

Alex Hartman rolled games of 161 and 190 and Blake Reish had games of 131 and 130.

Grayden Stocker rolled a 132, Razz Garer had a 124, Princeton Bess rolled a 118 and Grant Avey had an 88.

Newton had baker games of 222, 147, 194 and 155.

Girls

Newton 1,682,

Greeneview 1,473

WILMINGTON — The Newton girls bowling team got a win at Royal Z Lanes.

Alyssa Hampton rolled games of 135 and 123 and Rachel Hix had duplicate games of 129.

Bre McClish rolled games of 133 and 117 and Gisele Michaels had games of 113 and 111.

Marissa Schleintz added a 98 game.

Newton had baker games of 150, 124, 93 and 120,