Tipp City Board of Education

The Tipp City Board of Education will be holding their monthly regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 23, at 6 p.m. The board meets at 90 S. Tippecanoe Ave., Tipp City, and will also be livestreamed to YouTube at https://youtu.be/DatYNm43tG4.

Piqua Energy Board

The Piqua Energy Board is meeting at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at the Piqua Power Service Center located at 201 Hemm Avenue.

Board of Zoning Appeals

The Piqua Board of Zoning Appeals is meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 in the Piqua Commission Chambers at the Municipal Government Complex located at 201 W. Water St.

West Milton Council

The West Milton Village Council will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The meeting will be held at the Municipal Building located at 701 S. Miami St.

Miami County Commissioners

The Miami County Commissioners hosts two meetings every week at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and 1:30 p.m. on Thursdays. The meetings are hosted in the Commissioners Hearing Room at the Safety Building located at 201 W. Main St.

The agendas can be found at https://miamicountyohio.gov/434/Agendas-Minutes.

Piqua Board of Education

The Piqua City Schools Board of Education will hold its regularly scheduled monthly meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The meeting will be held at the Board of Education Central Office located at 215 Looney Road.