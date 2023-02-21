‘Images of the Old West’ exhibit opens at Haren’s Market

TROY — Troy-based artist William III visited Haren’s Market on Friday, Feb. 17, hosting a special opening ceremony for his exhibit “Images of the Old West” in the market’s upstairs gallery.

“They’re awesome,” Market owner Connor Haren said of the works featured in the exhibit. “The colors that he used, the lighting; it really brings it together.”

“He texted me some photos as he was doing some things,” Haren said. “IPhone pictures did not do it justice.”

The “Images of the Old West” collection features a total of 13 original mixed media works, portraying scenes from the days when cowboys still roamed the American west. The collection also includes portraits of several well-known figures including Billy the Kid, Geronimo and Buffalo Bill.

“Images of the Old West is a collection of paintings paying tribute the American frontier,” William III said. “The subject matter of these paintings was something I have never done before, but I would say the style of the work is very similar to many of my recent pieces.”

William III describes the style of his work as “expressive realism.”

“I work primarily in acrylics,” he said. “Depending on the piece, many also include color pencil, oil pastel and other mediums.”

The works on display at Haren’s Market are all available for purchase, and William III also offers prints for sale online at www.william3art.com.

Many of William III’s paintings are sold out of state, and his work can also be seen on display at several different local locations.

“Currently Haren’s is the only exhibit I have locally,” he said. “However, many of my paintings can be found all over Troy, including the new Kettering Hospital.”

Originally from Troy, William III attended the Columbus College of Art and Design, and also studied at the Chautauqua Institute and the Dayton Art Institute. A professional artist and graphic designer, he moved back to Troy after his two sons were born.

“I still have a few graphic design clients that I work with,” he said, “but my focus now is definitely on painting.”

“I am proud to say that I am a Troy alum, and moved back to Troy specifically when my sons were born so they could grow up here is as well,” he said.

William III currently lives in Troy with his wife Tracey.

“She really encouraged me to return to my true passion of painting,” he said.

In addition to painting, William III is also the publisher of two local websites. “I am also the publisher of both www.BravoTroyOhio.com and www.BravoMiamiValley.com,” he said, “ both of which are more projects of passion than profit.”

William III is also currently working on several commissioned pieces, including his largest painting to date, which is being completed for the Hobart Institute of Welding Technology.

He is also planning to participate in Troy Main Street’s upcoming “Sculptures on the Square” exhibit this summer.

“This will be my third time participating in that exhibit,” he said. “In addition to submitting a sculpture, I will also be participating in the accompanying Art Walk with paintings on the same theme of ‘Wind & Water.’”

The “Wind & Water” paintings will also be displayed at Haren’s in June, following the “Images of the Old West” exhibit.