Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

Feb. 12-18

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to five emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center with six patient contacts. That’s two more calls than the week prior.

All calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington townships including the village of Lockington and excluding the village of Russia.

Three of the five calls were responses to the same residence last week. One patient refused transport after an evaluation by EMS personnel, one patient was pronounced deceased on the scene and four patients were transported to Wilson Health. Shelby County deputies, detectives, and the coroner’s office responded with Spirit EMS for a death investigation. Lockington Fire first responders also assisted at the scene of the death investigation.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatches during this time.