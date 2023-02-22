SIDNEY — Overall, 2022 was a strong year for Ferguson Construction as they worked their way out of the pandemic slowdown. The unprecedented supply chain delays created unique challenges and opportunities for their team to overcome. In an environment of ever-changing conditions, we were able to collaborate with our clients to develop creative solutions that enabled their vision to move forward. This heightened level of creativity has remained and sparked a wonderful energy within Ferguson. Through it all, they have stayed focused on crafting spaces that enrich lives, enhance workplaces, and celebrate communities.

The Sidney regional office constructed a large variety of projects in 2022 including a new First National Bank in Botkins, a freezer addition for Peak Foods in Troy, and manufacturing and office expansions for Flex Arm, Everyday Technologies, and Buckeye Electric. Additionally, the team collaborated with Wilson Health to provide the area with comprehensive cancer prevention, detection, and treatment with the construction of a new Infusion Center that opened in July.

In the Dayton region, we have been fortunate to be a part of some exciting projects that will dramatically improve the lives of many in the area. These noteworthy projects include the Goodwill Easterseals West Campus Community Services Center in Trotwood, which will offer employment programs, community outreach, adult day and behavioral health services. Additionally, the creativity and ingenuity of our team have been on full display through the development of the YMCA Northwest Campus, which is a community-focused partnership between the YMCA, Premier Health, CareSource, Goodwill Easterseals, and Wright State University.

Ferguson’s Columbus and Indianapolis regional offices continue to establish themselves as industry leaders by carrying our commitment to deliver transparency from concept to completion, and continuously finding better ways to build greater efficiency, certainty, and value into every project.

“Although there are multiple factors in the world that we continually monitor,” stated Doug Fortkamp, president of Ferguson Construction, “there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the overall growth and workforce development in the Miami Valley, Columbus and Indianapolis regions. Post-pandemic, we have witnessed our team approach their careers with a refreshed vigor. It is a positive sign and we look forward to cultivating their growth, both for their personal development and the success of our company.”

At Ferguson Construction, every employee has a vested interest in not only the success of every construction project, but also the success of each community we serve. This value was on display in June, when we hosted our ninth annual Touch-a-Truck and Garage Sale. This family-friendly events generate funds for the Shelby County Relay for Life and is possible through the involvement of local police and fire departments, as well as a magnitude of area businesses that donate their time or resources. Our team also participated in various community outreach programs including CANstruction, Pantry on Pole through Good Neighbor House, Goodwill’s Miracle House, and Habit for Humanity.

Our team is also working hard to make sure that local youth have an awareness of strong career pathways within Shelby County. Through our relationship with the Workforce Partnership of Shelby County, we are providing apprenticeships, co-op experiences, job shadowing, and a Skilled Trades Ninja Challenge Course. This unique challenge tests students’ agility and offers an interactive experience for skilled trades careers.

“It’s no secret that people are Ferguson’s most important asset. From battling through unprecedented pandemic and supply chain challenges to facing workforce shortages, these last few years have proven one thing — when you put your trust in your team members, anything is possible,” said Mick Given, CEO of Ferguson Construction. “That’s why it’s imperative that we continue our relationship with training centers, high schools, and the Workforce Partnership. When we are able to expose our area students to all the wonderful careers in our region it is a win-win for everyone.”

We foresee 2023 as an overall positive year at Ferguson Construction, as we remain dedicated to the importance of supporting each other, fostering a culture of creativity and respect, and taking risks that move us forward. We value the relationships we have with our clients and look forward to providing an unparalleled level of innovation, efficiency, transparency, and collaboration in the upcoming year.