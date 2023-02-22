Continued growth for Ratermann Construction in 2022

SIDNEY — President Todd Ratermann reports, “2022 was another great year for our company. The economy has been strong for the construction industry the last several years. Building materials and lead times are slowly returning to what we consider ‘close to normal.’”

His report continues:

Although the construction industry still presents challenges and fluctuating interest rates, new home construction remains steady. Ratermann Construction Company completed a wide range of projects in 2022. New custom homes continue to fill the bulk of our schedule. We provide a one-stop shop for all our customers with in-house CAD design, detailed estimates, and quality craftmanship all combined with many years of experience.

Ratermann Construction was privileged to rebuild two homes last year that were claimed by fire. Both families have been through a lot losing their homes. We were happy to be a sounding board for them and provide guidance and insight for the reconstruction process to provide positive futures for these families. Commercial renovation and additions were good for us as well. We provide the same detailed “hands on approach” with our commercial customers as we do our custom home clients. All the details matter, whether it is your home or your business. Custom built townhomes, residential additions and remodeling completed our schedule for the year.

Our staff is fantastic. They can professionally and efficiently accommodate all your needs. If you have construction blueprints that is great, if not, come visit us and let’s draw/design (CAD) your next project together. We pride ourselves on detailed accurate estimates that entail many hours meeting with subcontractors, confirming current material pricing, and product availability. All topics are handled very diligently by our staff.

Our team members are caring individuals who want to make your next project a success. Our staff and subcontractors, despite their busy schedules, work very well together throughout the course of the year. Teamwork, communication and detailed scheduling has helped us achieve another successful year.