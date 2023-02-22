Western Ohio Cut Stone achieves near record sales

SIDNEY — Western Ohio Cut Stone completed its 27th year of operation in 2022 as a producer and reseller of architectural grade natural stone products. 2022 was a strong year for sales as the company achieved near record volumes.

“Shipments to Pennsylvania and to Wisconsin to key customers that cut and rebrand our materials were exceptionally strong. Local projects with our own Erie Shore natural thin veneer line were robust as well with several large home projects in our immediate region. Sales from our 1542 Riverside Drive yard of our wide selection of decorative aggregates and construction grade sand and aggregates also remained strong,” said President Brad Kinner.

His report continues:

Yet 2022 presented a number of challenges primarily on the cost side. Like many area employers, challenges were primarily in the shortage of available labor and inflationary cost pressures from rising prices in almost every category. Over time these pressures have significantly impacted the profitability of our company and companies throughout our region. With the robust growth in our immediate area, we do not see those pressures easing in 2023. With respect to inflationary pressures, we continue to “buy right” where we can, seeking to buy goods and services when price points are most attractive. We have also added flexibility to our work force adding part time employees to fill gaps where full time employees could not be recruited

As we look to 2023, we remain optimistic about our prospects as, like last year, we have good carryover volume coming into the new year. The outlook for residential construction in the United States, which is a big driver for our products, is uncertain as higher interest rates may significantly impact housing demand. Nevertheless, we are confident in the high value proposition we offer with the timeless beauty and durability of our natural stone products.