Climate Technologies sale will enable growth

SIDNEY — At the end of October, Emerson announced a definitive agreement under which it will sell a majority stake in its Climate Technologies business to Blackstone, the world’s premier and highly respected global investment firm. As a new standalone company, the Climate Technologies business will continue to build upon its reputation as an industry leader within the heating, cooling and refrigeration (HVACR) markets, focusing investment in top growth programs and advancing sustainability goals for its customers. The sale is expected to become final in the first half of the 2023 calendar year and the new company name will be announced at that time.

Brent Schroeder, Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Head of Global Technology for Emerson’s Climate Technologies business, has submitted the following report:

100 years of inventiveness, and we’re just getting started

With 2022 marking the conclusion of Emerson’s Copeland brand celebrating its 100-year anniversary, 2023 now provides an opportunity to transition to the next phase of innovative solutions to meet the demand for more sustainable HVAC and refrigeration systems. With its new, 110,000-square-foot lab and testing space with more than 90 technicians now fully operational, the company is setting up new and separate carbon dioxide (CO2) refrigerant labs in Sidney to further support customers in the transition to lower global warming potential (GWP) refrigerants.

These ongoing, substantial investments to deliver reliable and scalable CO2 refrigeration technology options will help customers achieve sustainability goals and regulatory compliance. The new CO2 testing facilities will be staffed with technicians and engineers. The work done in these Sidney labs will allow for continued testing of designs and products capable of reaching new efficiencies required by government regulations, ensuring that these products perform effectively and safely with more environmentally sustainable refrigerants. These products also help address increasing demands from businesses and homeowners who want to address global decarbonization trends and goals.

Advancing the industry with homegrown talent

It takes great minds to make world-changing products, so with new labs and testing facilities, the company hopes to attract tomorrow’s engineers, scientists, and other industry professionals. Recognizing the need for stronger involvement in education and training to address the current shortage for more skilled labor in the science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields, Emerson representatives serve on the advisory board of the HVACR program at Upper Valley Career Center and work closely with the University of Dayton, Edison State Community College, and the Shelby County Workforce Partnership to promote careers in engineering and the skilled trades. Through these programs, the company provides laboratory test equipment as well as student tool kits for enhanced HVACR training.

The company’s Sidney facility also hosts its largest co-op program, which helps create career growth opportunities for students pursuing their bachelor’s degrees. Annually, more than 150 co-op participants gain real-world experience in engineering, technology, and business.

Continued community focus

Today, Emerson has more than 20 Sidney employees serving as nonprofit board members in the area and has invested in several projects to benefit the community, including the Downtown Enhancement classroom grants, K-12 STEM activities, Raising the Roof, Sidney Alive, the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA Child Care expansion, and many other United Way agencies and projects.

Emerson remains committed to growing and supporting its employee community and creating a positive work environment by fostering a culture where employees are valued. The company’s employee resource groups such as Women’s Impact Network, Veterans Resource Group and LGBTQ + Allies all have strong local chapters at the company’s Sidney operations. Last summer, the Sidney facility hosted more than 220 K-12 children of employees for a day-long “We Love STEM” experience.

Leading into the future

Emerson’s Climate Technologies business is proud to be a world provider of environmentally sustainable technologies for the heating, air conditioning and refrigeration industries. But the company is just as proud to be able to create and innovate here in Shelby County.

To learn more about Emerson’s products and services, vision, and values, visit Climate.Emerson.com.