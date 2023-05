Piqua police are looking for the public’s assistance in locating a Piqua woman who was last seen on May 7. Police stress that Charlenea O’Neal, 40, is not in trouble but describe her disappearance as “unusual”. Anyone who has seen or has information as to Ms. O’Neal’s whereabouts is asked to contact Piqua Police Department at 937-778-2027 or the Miami County Communications Center at 937-440-9911.

