Troy Police reports

Police log
FRIDAY
-11:56 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 700 block of East Canal Street.
-6:45 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 900 block of Skylark Drive.
-5:34 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Treasure Island Park on North Elm Street.
THURSDAY
-8:22 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at Home2Suites on Towne Park Drive.
-8:09 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at the Stouder Center on Wayne Street.
-6:06 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 800 block of South Crawford Street.
2:19 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 800 block of South Crawford Street.
-12:13 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at Advanced Periodontal Center on North Market Street.
-8:31 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 400 block of Ohio Avenue.
Compiled by Matt Clevenger.