Troy Police reports

Police log

FRIDAY

-11:56 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 700 block of East Canal Street.

-6:45 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 900 block of Skylark Drive.

-5:34 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Treasure Island Park on North Elm Street.

THURSDAY

-8:22 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at Home2Suites on Towne Park Drive.

-8:09 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at the Stouder Center on Wayne Street.

-6:06 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 800 block of South Crawford Street.

2:19 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 800 block of South Crawford Street.

-12:13 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at Advanced Periodontal Center on North Market Street.

-8:31 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 400 block of Ohio Avenue.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.