A Celebration of Colors, elementary age art camp

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Area Arts Council and Tipp Monroe Community Services are offering an interactive arts engagement camp designed to inspire and engage elementary aged youth (grades first through sixth) through the power of the creative process and community.

This year’s theme is “A Celebration of Colors.” The camp will cultivate culture, color and creativity by encouraging young artists to embrace the world of color that surrounds them. This project-based camp will explore the use of colors though a variety of activities. Session One runs June 19-20 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Session Two runs June 21-22, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Both sessions are identical. Please sign up for only one. The cost of the camp is $40 for residents and $42 for non-residents. For more information, to register, and to pay, visit tmcomservices.org.

Tipp Monroe Community Services is a local non-profit organization responsible for identifying and filling the needs of Tipp City and Monroe Township residents. They provide recreational, educational, cultural and social service programs. For more information on the programs offered at TMCS, visit their website at tmcomservices.org.