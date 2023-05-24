YMCA to offer Track Club at Alexander Stadium

PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA is offering a Track Club on Monday and Wednesday evenings beginning June 5 at the Piqua High School Alexander Stadium.

This club is for youth 6 years of age to 16 years of age. Participants may choose to learn sprints, distance and long jump, and then have the option to compete in track meets at Yellow Springs.

Cost is $45 for members and $80 for non-members. See the Track Club Flyer for specifics or for more information contact Jaime Hull, Operations and Programming director, at 937-773-9622.