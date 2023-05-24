Tipp City Police reports

Police log

MONDAY

-12:58 a.m.: drug offense. Police discovered drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at mile marker 67 on southbound Interstate 75. The driver and passenger were cited and released.

-9:43 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Police responded to a report of an intoxicated male arguing with his step father in the 200 block of North Third Street. The subject was warned for disorderly. After going to the residence for the third time, he was arrested and incarcerated.

SUNDAY

-6:11 a.m.: crash. Police assisted the Miami County Sheriff’s Office with a vehicle left unattended and running in the side yard of a business in the 1000 block of West Main Street.

-12:15 a.m.: domestic disturbance. Police responded to the unit block of Pueblo Court on a report of a male causing physical harm to his live-in fiance and then left the residence. Darke County Sheriff’s Office was contacted and found the male and took him into custody. A car to car transfer was done with the Sheriff’s Office and the male was taken to Miami County Jail for felony domestic violence. The male was also charged for disturbing public services for taking her phones so that she could not call 911 for help.

SATURDAY

-3 p.m.: fraud. Police received a report from a resident in the 100 block of Maynard Drive when the reporting party advised money was taken from her account from an ATM.

-12:02 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash with no injury in the 3000 block of South County Road 25A.

FRIDAY

-11:15 p.m.: suspicious person. While doing a park check at Kyle Park officers found people in the park after closing. They left without issue.

-5:13 p.m.: drug offense. Police discovered marijuana during a traffic stop in the area of South Hyatt Street and Whispering Pines Avenue.

-11:08 a.m.: criminal damage. Police received a report of an electric box on a property in the 500 block of South First Street having been struck with something between May 18 at 9 p.m. and May 19 at 8:30 a.m. No power to the property and no other property was damaged or missing.

THURSDAY

-7:46 p.m.: domestic disturbance. A female subject came into the police station to report a domestic incident that occurred the previous night.

-6:04 p.m.: criminal damage. Police responded to a business in the 200 block of South Kinna Drive on a report of a fence cut and catalytic converters being stolen.

-1:45 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a business in the unit block of Weller Drive on a report of a theft in progress.

-1:33 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash with no injury in the 800 block of Stonehenge Drive.

-12:40 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash at a business in the unit block of Weller Drive.

Compiled by Amantha Garpiel