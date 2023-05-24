Troy’s water quality report is now available

TROY — The annual Water Quality Report for the city of Troy Public Water System for the period Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022, is now available.

The report can be found on the city of Troy’s website at www.troyohio.gov/ccr.

Notification of this web link will be displayed on the Community Message Board section of all June and July Water bills.

If you do not have internet access and wish to have a copy mailed to you, please call the Water Treatment Plant at 937-339-4826 to receive a copy.

Copies of the report are also available at the city’s utility office and front entrance in the City Building, the Miami County Health Department, the Troy-Miami County Public Library, and the Troy Water Plant.

If you have questions regarding this report, or are interested in scheduling a tour of the Water Treatment Plant for your organization, please contact Gary Evans II, Water WTP Superintendent or Ralph Walters, Asst. Water Plant Superintendent by calling the Water Plant at 937-339-4826 Monday – Friday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.