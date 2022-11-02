A farmer’s work is never done

By
Michael Ullery
-

An area farmer tills the ground along Ebberts Road on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 2. As the 2022 fall harvest nears an end, area farmers are already hard at work preparing the ground for 2023 crops.

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

