News A farmer’s work is never done By Michael Ullery - November 2, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp An area farmer tills the ground along Ebberts Road on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 2. As the 2022 fall harvest nears an end, area farmers are already hard at work preparing the ground for 2023 crops. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today An area farmer tills the ground along Ebberts Road on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 2. As the 2022 fall harvest nears an end, area farmers are already hard at work preparing the ground for 2023 crops.